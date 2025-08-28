Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Punjab National Bank in 2025.

Punjab National Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) in 2025. Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s first Swadeshi Bank, commenced its operations on April 12, 1895 from Lahore, with an authorized capital of Rs. 2 lac and working capital of Rs. 20,000. The Bank came into being by the spirit of nationalism and was the first bank under management of Indians with Indian Capital. During the long history of the Bank, 9 banks have been merged/ amalgamated with PNB.

Name of post : Chief Economic Advisor (CEA)

No. of posts : 1

Mandatory Qualification :

Masters of Economics preferably with specialization in Monetary/ Financial Economics OR Econometrics from a recognized Indian/Foreign University/ Institute.

Desirable Qualification :

Doctorate degree in areas of Money/ Banking/ International Finance from a recognized university

Mandatory experience:

Minimum 10 years of experience as an Economic Advisor in a Commercial Bank/ Financial Institution or other reputed Corporate/ Rating Agencies/ Organizations.

OR

Teaching Experience as Lecturer/Professor in Economics in a reputed college/ University.

OR

Combined experience as an Economic Advisor and in teaching.

Desirable:

Excellent communication skills with support from participation in various economic forums. Contribution to leading publications will be an added advantage.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online through website https://pnb.bank.in.

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application is 25.09.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here