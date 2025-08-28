Imphal: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday extended health welfare benefits through various programmes for the betterment of the people residing in the strife-torn state.

A Raj Bhavan Communique issued on Thursday stated that the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has donated an ambulance to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Senapati District branch.

The ambulance was handed over at a function held at Raj Bhavan in Imphal. Representatives of IRCS received the ambulance and expressed gratitude to the Governor for his generous support.

In another health welfare measure, the Governor also chaired a meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, focusing on strengthening healthcare delivery across the state.

During the meeting, the state Health Mission Society team made detailed presentations on Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the Chief Minister’s health scheme popularly known as Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT), and Manipur Health Services (MHS).

Key discussions included addressing the gap in financial resources and expanding access to affordable and quality healthcare for all sections of society.

The communique also stated that the Governor directed the officials to take concrete steps for the effective implementation of the schemes and to ensure that no community is left behind in accessing quality healthcare.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Secretary to the Governor Sumant Singh, and officers from the Health Department attended the meeting, among others.