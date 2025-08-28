Guwahati: Tripura Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das urged devotees on Tuesday night to return to the spiritual essence of festivals by stopping loud DJs, alcohol consumption, and other modern trends during pujas.

Instead, he encouraged them to follow the ancient path of devotion.

Minister Das made these remarks while inaugurating the 7th annual Ganesh Puja organized by Bhupati Sangha at Fatikroy in Unakoti district. He officially opened the puja with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In his speech, Das congratulated the organizers and called for the festival to be celebrated peacefully and spiritually.

He also highlighted past social reforms, such as Raja Rammohan Roy’s abolition of the Satidaha Pratha (Sati immolation) and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s efforts to promote widow remarriage.

Criticizing the practice of playing loud DJs on trucks during idol immersion, the minister stated that pandits do not approve such actions, nor do traditions sanction them.

He compared alcohol consumption during pujas to insulting God, saying, “It is like inviting a guest to your home and then insulting him by doing tandav (ruckus) with alcohol.”

Other dignitaries present at the event included Kumarghat Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Sumati Das, Fatikroy Gram Panchayat Pradhan Sumita Kar, and Bhupati Sangha Secretary Bijoy Banik.

During the event, the organizers also distributed new clothes to about 30 underprivileged women from the local community.