Dimapur: The Nagaland government on Thursday signed an MoU with the State Bank of India for integrating the SBIePay Payment Gateway facility with the state’s Electronic Government Receipt Accounting System (e-GRAS) at the finance department’s conference hall in the civil secretariat in Kohima on Thursday.

The government said integration of SBIePay Payment Gateway with e-GRAS will enable citizens, businesses and institutions to make seamless online payments towards government receipts such as taxes, fees, duties, and other revenues.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The e-GRAS, a unified digital platform for secure and convenient online payments to the government, will now offer multiple digital payment options, net banking, debit/credit cards, and UPI, ensuring ease of use and wider accessibility, along with real-time settlement and reconciliation of receipts with the state treasury.

The signing of the MoU marked a significant milestone in Nagaland’s digital transformation journey.

Also Read: PCC launches ‘vote chor, gaddi chod’ campaign in Nagaland

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

By integrating e-GRAS with SBIePay secure payment gateway, the state government said it is reinforcing its commitment towards transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centric service delivery.

This initiative also aligns with the government’s broader vision of digital India and e-Governance, paving the way for full-scale operationalization of e-GRAS across Nagaland.