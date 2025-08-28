Assam BSF Constable martyred

Guwahati: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable from Assam, Rajib Nunia, was martyred on Wednesday while on duty in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector.

Nunia, resident of Dayapur village in the Cachar district, died after a watchtower collapsed on him amidst severe floods and landslides in the region.

According to media reports, Nunia had joined the forces just two months ago and was involved in flood relief operations when the tragic incident occurred.

Following the incident, the BSF paid tribute to his courage and dedication, expressing condolences to his family.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also offered his thoughts and prayers to the bereaved family via the Chief Minister’s Office.

The disaster in Jammu and Kashmir has caused widespread devastation with heavy rains and flash floods, across the region.

The death toll from the floods has reportedly reached 45, with rescue operations accelerating as weather conditions begin to improve.

Although, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mostly dry weather for the coming days, with short spells of rain possible.

Critical infrastructure, including the Jammu-Pathankot bridge, has been severely damaged, as per media reports.