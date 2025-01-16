Poonawalla Fincorp, a Pune-based NBFC, has witnessed strong growth in Q3 2025. The company has seen total disbursements of around Rs 7,150 crore. This is an increase compared to disbursements of the previous quarter of Rs 6,313 crore.

The NBFC witnessed a positive performance in other areas as well. Their Assets Under Management (AUM), grew by 9% quarter-on-quarter to approximately Rs 30,950 crore. This was revealed through the company’s regulatory filing. Poonawalla Fincorp also revealed liquidity of around Rs 4,800 crore as of 2024.

Performance Inspiring Investor Confidence

Investors are happy with the company’s performance. The shares of Poonawalla Fincorp reached an intraday high Rs 329.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. With strong fundamentals in place, they are on track for growth, which has led to increased optimism from investors.

In the September quarter, Poonawalla Fincorp experienced a net profit of Rs 854.6 crore. Their Net Interest Income increased 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 558.4 crore. All of these are signs of increased profitability for Poonawalla Fincorp. This upward trajectory looks promising to investors who look forward to the increased returns they can receive from the company.

Next Steps For Poonawalla Fincorp

The performance of Poonawalla Fincorp in Q3 2025 is likely to be surpassed in the next few quarters. According to Poonawalla Fincorp’s CEO, Arvind Kapil, the company is in the process of doubling its staff number. In the next four to six quarters they are also planning to bring six retail-focused lending businesses which will be in addition to their existing portfolio. They also plan to bring the number of their branches from around 100 to 400.

Given this, one can only expect the company to exceed performance records. With their ambitious new moves, they will increase their market share and maintain their reputation as a reliable finance institution.

New audiences and customers are being catered to through the current phase of expansion. The NBFC will be offering loans for gold purchases, used cars, small businesses, and education.

Bringing In AI

Along with its expansion measures, Poonawalla Fincorp has taken a significant step by using AI in its HR process. In collaboration with IIT Bombay, they have integrated AI across their HR Strategic Business Unit. This has facilitated quick candidate matching, instant document verification, real-time candidate screening, and more. In addition to all of those, Poonawalla Fincorp’s HR team has developed a WhatsApp bot for employee support assisting with queries related to leave, payroll, policies, and benefits.

These AI initiatives have helped reduce hiring time by 90% and bring down costs. It will help Poonawalla Fincorp achieve its goals of rapidly expanding its business. A progressive and forward-looking approach is a sign that an upward jump is inevitable.

A Sign Of Holistic Growth

The increase of Poonawalla Fincorp’s stock at an important junction affirms the trust the public has in the company. They have proven their ability to solve issues that demand valuable time and resources. Sustainable and holistic growth, along with transparency in financials will always help an organization earn trust.