Guwahati: Shefali Jariwala, renowned for the hit music video Kaanta Laga and her participation in Bigg Boss 13, passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42.

She reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead upon arrival at Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai. Her body has been sent for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Born in Ahmedabad, Shefali rose to fame at 20 and appeared in shows like Nach Baliye 5 and 7. She was married twice, first to Harmeet Singh (divorced in 2009) and then to Parag Tyagi in 2015.

Her sudden death has shocked fans and the entertainment industry, with many paying tribute to her legacy.

Mumbai Police confirmed on Saturday that the cause of Shefali Jariwala’s death is currently unknown. Earlier reports suggested she died of cardiac arrest.

Shefali was found unresponsive at her home in Andheri and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, along with three others. However, hospital staff said she was declared dead on arrival.

Police received the information around 1 a.m., and her body was sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. A police and forensic team visited her residence to investigate.

Parag Tyagi was seen leaving the hospital visibly upset, partially covering his face, according to videos circulating online.

Journalist Vickey Lalwani first announced her passing on social media, saying, “Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more.”

Shefali gained early fame as the performer in the hit song Kaanta Laga at age 20 and went on to work in many music albums and films. Alongside her husband, she participated in dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and 7, and was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 13.