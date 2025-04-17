Guwahati: The inaugural Belghoria Film Festival concluded its successful run, leaving a strong impression on cinephiles and critics alike with its thoughtfully curated selection of films showcasing compelling narratives and celebrating the spirit of independent cinema.

A highlight of the festival was the recognition of Assamese filmmaker Namrata Datta, who received the Best Director award for her moving documentary, Lakshahira. The film also garnered accolades for Best Cinematography, awarded jointly to Ratul Barman and Utpal Datta.

Lakshahira is a poignant tribute to the late Dr. Lakshahira Das, a respected educator and singer who passed away at the age of 95.

Through Dr. Das’s own evocative storytelling, the documentary weaves together personal anecdotes and her significant public achievements, painting a portrait of a life dedicated to education and cultural enrichment.

The film has resonated deeply with audiences across Assam, with special screenings organized by the state government and various academic institutions.

Beyond these individual achievements, the Belghoria Film Festival itself emerged as a significant new platform for emerging talent and regional filmmakers.

In its debut edition, the festival successfully captured national attention by presenting a diverse and compelling selection of short films and documentaries.

These films thoughtfully explored themes of identity, childhood, spirituality, and social change, underscoring the festival’s commitment to honoring independent cinematic voices.

The event was graced by several distinguished Guests of Honour, including Anjan Bose, Rajdeep Paul, Sharmistha Maity, Amit Saha, K.G. Das, Subir Mondal, Rana Pratap Karforma, Satarupa Sanyal, Subhadeep Bandyopadhyay, and Asoke Basu, who shared valuable insights and support for the initiative.

The festival’s esteemed jury, comprising notable figures from the film and arts industries—Joydeep Bose, Olivia Das, Jayashree Bhattacharya, and Tutul Pal—delivered insightful judgments that recognized both technical skill and emotional resonance across various categories.

Further highlighting artistic innovation, the festival featured a special screening of Rahul Biswas’s unique and deeply evocative film, Astaraag, which was widely praised by audiences for its compelling narrative and striking visual style.

Lakshahira‘s success at the festival not only marks it as a distinguished winner but also embodies the kind of authentic, heartfelt, and real-life-grounded storytelling that the Belghoria Film Festival aims to champion.