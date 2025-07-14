K-drama actress Kang Seo Ha dies at 31 after battle with cancer

Guwahati: South Korean actress Kang Seo Ha has passed away at the age of 31 following a prolonged battle with stomach cancer.

The news was confirmed by entertainment portal Soompi.

Kang Seo Ha was known for her roles in several popular K-Dramas, including Schoolgirl Detectives, Assembly, First Love Again, and Through the Waves. She earned praise for her performances and built a steady fanbase over the years.

A memorial altar has been set up in Room 8 of the funeral hall at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital. According to the report, her funeral procession will be held at 7:40 AM on July 16. She will be laid to rest at her family’s burial site in Haman, Gyeongnam Province.

A family member shared a touching tribute on Instagram, posting a video filled with memories of the late actress. The caption reflected on Kang Seo Ha’s strength and selflessness during her illness:

“I still can’t believe it, unnie. Even while enduring such immense pain, you worried about those around you and about me. Even though you couldn’t eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal. My angel, who left us far too soon… I hope you are only happy and free from pain where you are now.”

The emotional message has drawn condolences and tributes from fans, many of whom expressed their grief in the comments.

Born in 1994, Kang Seo Ha graduated from the School of Drama at the Korea National University of Arts. She first rose to recognition in 2012 after appearing in the music video for Brave Guys’ Getting Farther Away. She had recently completed filming for the movie Mangnaein, which will mark her final on-screen appearance.

The entertainment industry and fans alike are mourning the loss of a talented young actress whose life and career were cut short too soon.