Breakfast skipping and weight loss: Does it help or hurt?

Skipping breakfast is a popular habit, especially among those trying to lose weight, as some believe it helps cut down on calories, leading to weight loss.

But does it really work, or could it be harmful in the long run?

When you skip breakfast, your body goes without food for a longer period, which may make you feel hungrier later. This can lead to overeating during lunch or dinner, often making up for the calories you missed in the morning. The body may also go into “starvation mode,” slowing down metabolism and making it harder to lose weight.

On the other side, some research shows that skipping breakfast can help with intermittent fasting, a method where you limit your eating window. This type of fasting may encourage weight loss by limiting the number of hours you eat in a day. However, intermittent fasting is not for everyone and may cause hunger, low energy, or difficulty concentrating for some people.

Breakfast can also have other health benefits. A healthy morning meal can provide essential nutrients like fiber, protein, and vitamins, which give you energy and help keep you full throughout the day. Skipping it means missing out on these important nutrients, which could affect your overall health.

Skipping breakfast for weight loss may not be the best approach for everyone. While some may see results, it could also lead to overeating or cause other health issues.

If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s important to find a balanced approach that works for your body, whether it’s eating breakfast or focusing on healthier eating habits throughout the day.