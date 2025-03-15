Is drinking too much water safe?

Drinking water is important for digestion, blood circulation, and body temperature control, but consuming too much can be harmful and lead to serious health problems.

If a person drinks too much water too quickly, it can lower the amount of sodium in the blood. This condition, called hyponatremia or water intoxication, makes the body’s cells swell. When this happens in the brain, it can cause confusion, nausea, headaches, seizures, and in severe cases, coma or even death.

Athletes, especially long-distance runners, are more likely to drink too much water without replacing lost salts. Some people also drink excessive water due to medical conditions or fear of dehydration, which can put them at risk. The kidneys can only remove a certain amount of water per hour, so drinking too much puts extra pressure on the body.

Drinking the right amount of water is important. While many people follow the general advice of eight glasses a day, the actual need depends on factors like activity level, weather, and personal health. Thirst is usually a good way for the body to signal when it needs water. Paying attention to these signals helps prevent both dehydration and overhydration.

Most healthy people with normal kidney function can get rid of extra water naturally. However, drinking far more than necessary can upset the body’s natural balance.

It is best to drink in moderation and ensure a proper balance of water and electrolytes, especially for those who exercise a lot or drink large amounts of water regularly. Keeping this balance helps maintain good health and avoids the risks of drinking too much water.