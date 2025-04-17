Why are young adults fearing marriage?

In today’s world, a growing fear of marriage often called “gamophobia” is leading more young adults to question traditional relationship norms and societal expectations.

Marriage used to be seen as an important step in life, but now, many young people are unsure if it’s right for them.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

One big reason for this change is how relationships have evolved. These days, a lot of couples live together or stay in long-term relationships without getting married. For many, marriage doesn’t feel necessary anymore.

Also Read: Assam: Cachar declares four villages child marriage-Free

Young people value their freedom and independence, and the idea of being tied down by a legal agreement can feel uncomfortable or even limiting.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Past experiences also play a big part in this fear. With divorce rates still high, many are scared of ending up in a failed marriage. Some have seen their own parents go through tough divorces or have friends who had painful breakups. This makes them worry that marriage could bring more harm than good. They also fear making the wrong choice in a partner or not being ready for the lifelong commitment that marriage involves.

Also Read: Crackdown against child marriage: Assam woman dies by suicide fearing father’s arrest

Money is another reason young adults are hesitant. Many are dealing with student loans, low-paying jobs, and high living costs. The thought of joining finances or dealing with expensive weddings and responsibilities adds more stress. For some, it feels safer to avoid marriage altogether rather than risk financial problems.

As society changes, personal goals and happiness are becoming more important to young people than following traditions. Marriage doesn’t hold the same meaning it once did, and for many, the fear of making a wrong move or losing their freedom makes them stay away from it.

For today’s generation, avoiding marriage isn’t just about fear it’s about making choices that feel right for their lives.