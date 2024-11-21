Applications are invited for recruitment of 187 vacant positions or career in ECIL in 2024.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Graduate Engineer Apprentices (GEA) and Diploma Apprentices (TA) under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for one year Apprenticeship training at Hyderabad in 2024. The tenure of the Apprenticeship would be One Year only, which will commence from 01-January- 2025. Electronics Corporation of India Limited (Department of Atomic Energy Enterprise) engaged in the area of Strategic Electronics with thrust on innovation & indigenization. ECIL has diversified into strategic sectors such as Nuclear, Defence, Security, Aerospace, Information Technology, Telecom and e-governance.

Name of posts :

Graduate Engineer Apprentices (GEA)

Diploma Apprentices (TA)

No. of posts :

Graduate Engineer Apprentices (GEA) : 150

Diploma Apprentices (TA) : 37

Branches – ECE, CSE, MECH, EEE, EIE

Eligibility Criteria :

a. Candidates who have passed B.E./ B.Tech. course in the above mentioned engineering branches on or after 1st April 2022, from AICTE approved colleges / recognized Indian Universities for GEA.

b. In case of Diploma Apprentices, the candidates who have passed 3 Years Diploma course in above mentioned branches on or after 1st April,2022.

c. Candidates residing All Over India and only Indian residents are eligible to apply.

Monthly Stipend :

GEA: Rs.9000/-, TA: Rs.8000/-

Age Limit :

Maximum age of 25 years or less as on 31/12/2024. Upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST,

3 years for OBC-NC & 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates who possess the required criteria/educational qualification MUST register themselves on the website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) i.e www.nats.education.gov.in.

Subsequent to registration in the portal mentioned above, the interested eligible candidates shall submit the online application through the career section of ECIL website: “www.ecil.co.in”

Last date for submitting online applications is December 1, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here