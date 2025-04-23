India cracks down on Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack, suspends water treaty & visas

Guwahati: The Indian government on Wednesday announced a series of stringent actions against Pakistan in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

Addressing the media persons regarding the recent announcement in Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined several strict and punitive measures against Pakistan, taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that India has suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, declaring the move will remain in effect until Islamabad takes “irreversible steps” to dismantle terror infrastructure on its soil.

Misri asserted that the country has shut down the Attari border crossing. Pakistani nationals who entered India legally via this post must leave the country before May 1, 2025, he stated.

India has revoked all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) benefits for Pakistani nationals. Current holders of SVES visas must exit India within 48 hours, Misri noted.

He further stated that India has declared Pakistan’s defence, naval, and air advisors at its High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata. They must leave within seven days.

The committee has taken the decision to recall India’s defence attachés from Islamabad, and these posts will now stand abolished, Mishri acknowledged.

Misri added that an all-party meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss further steps regarding national security.

Notably, the crackdown follows the brutal terror strike in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam on Tuesday, which killed 26 people and injured over 20.