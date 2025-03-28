India monitors China's Brahmaputra river project, says MoS Kirti Vardan

Guwahati: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan stated in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that India is actively monitoring developments related to the Brahmaputra river including China’s plans to develop hydropower projects on the river.

External Affairs Minister stated that the Government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect our interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas

Minister said, the authority expects 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually from the proposed dam, located on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet.

However, the authority is concerned about the potential impact on water availability, and biodiversity in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, the Minister said.

Minister further stated that the authority of India has conveyed its concerns to China on 30 December 2024 and also stated the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries.

He said the authority of India also raised the issue during the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Beijing for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism between India and China on January 26-27, 2025.

“During the visit, India and China agreed to hold an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism to discuss resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation pertaining to trans-border rivers. The government of India remains engaged with China on the issue of trans-border rivers to safeguard our interests,” the Minister said.

To counterbalance the potential impacts of China’s dam, India is planning a 10 GW hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh. This project aims to ensure water security, flood control, and regional economic development, the Minister added.