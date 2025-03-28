Guwahati: Following the 7.7 & 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Central Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi stated his concern and was ready to offer possible assistance to the affected countries.

PM Modi also directed the authority of India to be on standby and MEA to remain in touch with the governments of Myanmar and Thailand.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his social media handle X prayed for the safety and well-being of the people of Myanmar and Thailand.

PM stated, “Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance”.

“In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand” it stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday with an epicenter at 16 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Sagaing.

After a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, Thailand also felt the tremors, at least 43 people are missing in the Thai capital Bangkok after an under-construction building collapsed.

Moreover, Myanmar has reported 25 deaths from the earthquake, according to sources.