Guwahati: The Union government on Thursday appointed three new Supreme Court judges, following President Droupadi Murmu’s assent to the collegium’s recommendations a day prior.

The formal notification from the Union Law Ministry on Thursday afternoon finalized the process initiated by the Supreme Court collegium on May 26.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on his official social media handle X, stating that in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) A.S. Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay as Judges of the Supreme Court of India.

Reports indicate that the Supreme Court of India has achieved its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges with the Union government’s notification of three new judicial appointments.

It stated that the Supreme Court Collegium, comprising the five senior-most judges – CJI Gavai, and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J.K. Maheshwari, and B.V. Nagarathna – had recommended these elevations on May 26.

Notably, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai will swear in the three newly appointed judges on Friday morning.

Furthermore, the appointments mark a strong beginning to CJI Gavai’s tenure, who took office earlier this month.