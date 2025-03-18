Arunachal: Bodak in East Siang set to transform as floral village

Pasighat: In a dedicated effort to make Bodak, in East Siang, a model floral village under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), residents of the village, along with the Megu Welfare Society (MWS), carried out a massive plantation drive today.

Over 300 saplings of more than 30 ornamental and other plant species were planted along the village surroundings and a 2-km stretch of the approach road leading to the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from all village households, as well as members and office bearers of MWS, reinforcing their commitment to the success of ‘Pun:lek’, a mission aimed at beautifying Bodak and turning it into a floral attraction in the Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang District.

Ganpang Megu, President of MWS, Ojing Megu, General Secretary of MWS, and Mido Tayeng, General Secretary of Bodak Welfare Society, pledged to continue their dedicated efforts in making Bodak a true floral village. Their initiative was also acknowledged in the Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, who highlighted the village’s ongoing transformation under ECMM in the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency.

The ‘Pun:lek’ mission, launched on October 26, 2024, derives its name from ‘Appun Alek’, meaning ‘group of flowers’. It aims to plant a variety of ornamental and flowering trees throughout the village and along its approach road, adding to Bodak’s growing reputation as a scenic stop for tourists.

Nestled along the left bank of the Siang River in the northernmost part of Mebo Sub-Division, Bodak boasts breathtaking natural beauty despite its small population. With active support from the Mebo civil administration and MLA Oken Tayeng, the village is set to emerge as a major eco-tourism destination in the coming years.