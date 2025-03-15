Arunachal CM and Oil India officials review infrastructural needs

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng met the officials of Oil India Limited to address critical infrastructure requirements in the region, particularly the construction of a bridge over the Taro-Tamak River in between Namsing and Gadum villages in lower Mebo areas under Mebo Sub-division.

During the meeting, participants acknowledged that exploration processes require multiple NOCs and formal approvals, making road and bridge connectivity essential for development.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

CM Khandu grace Oil India’s commitment to the project and the contributions of CGM (Frontier Exploration) Arunav Baruah, DGM (Frontier Exploration) Aryama Tiwari, and Liaison Officer Dhananjay Morang.

The Chief Minister affirmed that under MLA Tayeng’s guidance, the state government remains committed to facilitating development initiatives in the region.

Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng also acknowledged the commitment, and assurance of Chief Minister towards the infrastructural development of Mebo.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tayeng said, villages such as Mer, Gadum-I, and Gadum-II in the Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang District, as well as Paglam, Banggo, Kaling-I, and Kaling-II in the Dambuk sub-division of lower Dibang Valley, have suffered from connectivity problems for decades due to the lack of a bridge over the Taro-Tamak River.

With Oil India Limited and PWD engaged in the process, we are optimistic about overcoming logistical challenges to ensure seamless development and connectivity in the region. “I am grateful to CM for his unwavering support in our collective efforts to uplift Mebo sub-division”, Tayeng added.