Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh government will establish a museum in Roing, the headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley district, to honour the life and legacy of iconic cultural figure Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The initiative aims to highlight his lasting impact on music, cinema, literature, and social harmony in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced the decision during a coordination meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. He said the centenary tribute would honour not only Hazarika’s musical genius but also the values he upheld: unity, dignity, and communal harmony.

Officials revealed that the museum will feature rare photographs, handwritten lyrics, musical recordings, audiovisual exhibits, and archival material from Hazarika’s multifaceted career, which spanned across music, film, literature, and activism.

To further mark the birth centenary of the maestro, the government also plans to release a bilingual commemorative book chronicling his life, creative journey, and ideals such as cultural pride, inclusivity, and social justice.

Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, then part of undivided Assam, Dr. Hazarika earned his doctorate from Columbia University in 1952. Deeply inspired by civil rights icon Paul Robeson, he composed the powerful Assamese song Bistirno Parore, drawing from Robeson’s Ol’ Man River.

Hazarika maintained a deep bond with Arunachal Pradesh throughout his life. He composed Arunachal Hamara, the state’s Hindi anthem, and directed Mera Dharam Meri Maa (1976), the first Hindi colour feature film produced in Arunachal.

Over the decades, he composed for acclaimed Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi films like Chameli Memsaab, Rudaali, and Daman, often addressing themes of justice, equality, and cultural unity.

The Government of India recognised his contributions with numerous honours, including the Padma Shri (1977), Padma Bhushan (2001), Padma Vibhushan (posthumously, 2012), and the Bharat Ratna (2019). He also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1992 and the Asom Ratna in 2009. Arunachal Pradesh had earlier conferred him with a Gold Medal in 1979 for promoting cultural unity.

The centenary celebrations, which began in 2023, will conclude on September 8, 2026. Events will span Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, and will include concerts, academic seminars, art exhibitions, and the publication of a peer-reviewed biography in multiple Indian languages.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika passed away on November 5, 2011, in Mumbai, leaving behind a cultural legacy that continues to inspire generations.