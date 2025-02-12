Pasighat: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng hosted the 14th edition of North East Leaders Connect (NELC) from February 9 to 11 at Abor Country Resort in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event saw leaders from various Northeast states, including Baichung Bhutia, Dr. Lalrintluanga, Karma Paljor, and Hekani Jakhalu, discussing key regional issues.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated the need to support young ecopreneurs in forest and biodiversity conservation.

He highlighted the Northeast’s vital role in the country’s forest coverage and the importance of sustainable development.

The NELC, in partnership with the Möbius Foundation and the University of Cambridge, aims to empower youth in conservation projects and environmental advocacy.

Khandu also stressed the shared responsibility of communities and civil society in protecting forests, noting that deforestation impacts everyone.

Baichung Bhutia echoed this, calling for a shift in traditional hunting practices and more balanced environmental efforts.

Other leaders, including Dr. Lalrintluanga, Mhon Kikon, G.G. Kamei, and Hekani Jakhalu, shared insights on NELC’s future initiatives for Northeast development.

Oken Tayeng expressed his gratitude for the success of the 14th NELC meeting, emphasizing collaboration and growth for the region’s future.

NELC, previously known as Young Leaders Connect, was founded in 2011 as a platform for young leaders from various sectors to collaborate and plan a prosperous future for Northeast India.