Guwahati: In a breakthrough for biodiversity research in Northeast India, two butterfly species from the skipper family (Hesperiidae) have been recorded for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh. The discovery, published in Entomological News (August 2025 issue), adds to the growing evidence that the state is one of India’s richest butterfly habitats.

The study, conducted by researchers Roshan Upadhaya and Taslima Sheikh, documents the presence of Pirdana hyela major (commonly known as the Green Veined Palmer) and Satarupa gopala gopala (Large White Flat) in two different districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The findings expand the known range of these species, which were previously unreported from the state.

Field surveys carried out in 2023 and 2024 led to the sightings. Pirdana hyela major was observed in the Mithun Gate area of Kamlang Tiger Reserve in Lohit district, while Satarupa gopala gopala was photographed in the Lai-ho area near Basar in Leparada district.

The surveys focused on dense forests, riverine habitats, and areas rich in host plants that support butterfly populations.

Importantly, the researchers employed non-invasive methods, relying on photography and visual documentation without harming the species or their habitats.

“These records enrich our understanding of the lepidopteran diversity in Arunachal Pradesh and highlight the importance of its protected areas,” the authors noted in their paper.

The Green Veined Palmer, identified by its dark brown wings with metallic greenish gloss and distinctive orange cilia near the hindwing’s tornus, was previously known from Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of Southeast Asia. The Large White Flat, with its striking pattern of semi-transparent wing spots and white hindwings marked by black and maroon bands, has a known distribution across Sikkim, Assam, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.

The new records strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s position as a butterfly hotspot. Past studies have already shown that the state’s forests—ranging from river valleys to high-altitude ridges—harbor a high diversity of skippers and other Papilionoidea species. The Kamlang Tiger Reserve, where one of the new discoveries was made, is home to a wide variety of flora including Dipterocarpus retusus, Mesua ferrea, and several bamboo species, providing the right ecological conditions for rare butterflies.

Similarly, the Basar region, with its mix of pine, rhododendron, and riverine vegetation, offers ideal nectar sources and microhabitats for the Large White Flat. The researchers emphasize that such habitats, often overlooked in conservation priorities, are vital for sustaining butterfly populations.

The study calls for continued scientific exploration and collaboration between professional researchers, citizen scientists, and local forest departments. “Further studies are necessary to understand the larval host plants and ecological roles of these species,” the authors stressed, urging conservation efforts to safeguard the fragile ecosystems of Arunachal Pradesh.

With much of the state still biologically underexplored, experts believe that more such discoveries are likely. Each new addition to the butterfly checklist not only adds to scientific knowledge but also underscores the ecological importance of Arunachal Pradesh, a region that continues to reveal hidden treasures of India’s natural heritage.