Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized gold biscuits valued at around Rs. 5 crore during a special operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district on Saturday.

Troops from the 138 Battalion of the BSF, operating under the Guwahati Frontier, intercepted 43 gold biscuits weighing approximately 5.017 kilograms, officials confirmed.

After careful planning, the BSF conducted the operation on August 30 to combat the rising issue of gold smuggling along this sensitive international border.

A senior BSF officer explained that smugglers attempted to bring the gold from Bangladesh into India through this vulnerable border stretch.

Using intelligence inputs, the BSF targeted frequently used smuggling routes and successfully recovered the consignment.

“This seizure highlights our ongoing commitment to reinforce border security and fight transnational crimes. The BSF continues to protect the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the official stated.

The Indo-Bangladesh border in North Bengal has remained a hotspot for smuggling activities, including gold, cattle, and narcotics, which challenge security forces.

In response, the BSF has stepped up patrols and surveillance in recent months to disrupt smuggling operations and prevent exploitation of the porous border.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to identify and apprehend the individuals and networks behind the smuggling attempt.