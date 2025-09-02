Guwahati: Justice Budi Habung took oath as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on September 2, becoming the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to hold the position.

The ceremony was conducted at the high court premises in Guwahati, with Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar administering the oath.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His elevation is a landmark moment for the judiciary in the Northeast, as the Gauhati High Court serves Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. Senior judges, members of the bar, and court staff attended the ceremony.

Justice Habung’s journey from humble beginnings has drawn widespread attention. Born in Hong village, Lower Subansiri district, he studied in Ziro, completed a Master’s in Political Science from Rajiv Gandhi University, and later earned a law degree from North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong.

Before entering the judiciary, he worked as a teacher at Government School, Polo Colony, Naharlagun.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He began his legal practice in 2000 and, following the separation of the judiciary from the executive in Arunachal Pradesh, was appointed the state’s first District and Sessions Judge in 2010.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, recommended his elevation last year, citing his seniority and professional record.

The Centre approved the appointment after consultations with governors and chief ministers of the Northeast states under the Gauhati High Court’s jurisdiction.

Justice Habung’s rise from a village school in Arunachal Pradesh to the high court bench is being celebrated as a source of pride for the state and an inspiration for the region’s youth.