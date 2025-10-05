Dibrugarh: A female cadre of the NSCN (IM) surrendered to the Assam Rifles in Khonsa town, located in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

The surrender followed several months of ongoing contact between the Assam Rifles and the individual.

During this period, the Assam Rifles provided counselling and support aimed at encouraging her to abandon insurgency and return to civilian life.

This incident is part of the Assam Rifles’ broader role in maintaining security and facilitating peace efforts in the region.

The force continues to engage with individuals involved in insurgency to promote peaceful resolutions and social reintegration.

Operating under the motto “Friends of the Hill People,” the Assam Rifles maintains its role in contributing to peace, stability, and development in the Northeast.