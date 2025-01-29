Pathsala: The Bajali administration with the enforcement department seized eight tractors, one dumper, and one JCB for violating traffic rules on Pathsala roads in Assam’s Bajali district, on Wednesday.

During the past few days overloaded Tractors, Dumpers, and JCBs without number plates violating traffic rules, locals alleged.

After receiving complaints from the local populace, the enforcement department in the presence of officials Bajali district administration conducted an operation against such vehicles.

An official said, “The tractors were found to be overloaded and without registration plates and the excavator hasn’t paid tax for more than 2 years. Eight tractors seized, one dumper, one JCB.”

