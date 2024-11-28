Guwahati: The Assam Christian Forum (ACF) has expressed deep concern over what it perceives as a series of targeted attacks on the Christian community, its institutions, and leaders in Assam. F

Following an emergency meeting in Guwahati, the ACF strongly condemned these incidents and called for immediate action to address the issue.

In a statement released on Thursday, ACF spokesperson Allen Brooks highlighted the disturbing trend of attacks on Christian institutions, including demands to remove religious symbols. The forum argues that these actions blatantly disregard religious freedom and tolerance.

The ACF further noted that Christian leaders have been subjected to unwarranted investigations based on false allegations.

The misuse of the Assam Magical Healing (Prevention and Evil Practices) Act to unjustly implicate members of the Christian clergy has been a particular cause for concern.

Brooks emphasized that the Christian community has been facing increasing challenges in practicing and expressing their faith without fear. He strongly condemned these actions as violations of fundamental constitutional rights.

The ACF urged the Assam government to engage in constructive dialogue with community representatives to address these concerns, ensure equal treatment and protection for all religious communities, uphold the principles of secularism, and take immediate steps to prevent further harassment of Christian institutions and individuals.

The forum criticized the misuse of laws like the Assam Magical Healing Act to target innocent Church personnel and believers. It cited instances where individuals were allegedly harassed or booked for simply praying for the sick or providing educational and social assistance to marginalized groups.

Brooks described these actions as clear infringements on constitutional rights to religious freedom and community service.

The ACF called on the government to address and curb the misuse of laws that are leading to unjust harassment and to take strict action against those making false and inflammatory accusations against the Christian community.

Brooks reiterated the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to various sectors of Indian society, including education, healthcare, and social welfare. Despite these contributions, the community continues to face targeted attacks and harassment based solely on their faith.

The ACF urged the government to ensure that the Christian minority’s rights to religious freedom and safety, as enshrined in the Constitution, are upheld.

The forum emphasized the need to create a harmonious environment where all communities can coexist peacefully, without fear of discrimination or violence.