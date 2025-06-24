Guwahati: Cachar Police in Assam, seized approximately 576.58 kilograms of suspected ganja during an operation conducted in the early hours of June 24 near ISBT, Silchar.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, took place along the Silchar Bypass under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station.

Two vehicles a Bolero and a Verna were intercepted while arriving from Tripura. During a search, police recovered 86 packets of suspected ganja concealed in the vehicles. Three individuals, identified as residents of West Tripura, were detained at the scene.

The seizure was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, and a drug detection kit confirmed the substance to be ganja.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the consignment originated from Dharmanagar in Tripura and was being transported into Assam.

The three accused remain in custody as the investigation continues.