Guwahati: After the Union Cabinet approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’, the AIUDF in Assam claimed that implementing it was not possible.

AIUDF MLA and Party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam claimed that it was “very difficult and almost impossible” to implement in India’s complex political landscape.

Islam also expressed concerns about the bill’s sustainability, citing India’s vast diversity and political challenges.

He further questioned the BJP’s ability to pass the bill in Parliament, suggesting it would be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) due to the lack of a majority.

The bill, approved by the Union Cabinet, aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a 100-day window.

While BJP-led NDA allies support the ONOE, claiming it would streamline the electoral process and save time, opposition parties in the INDIA alliance have expressed strong opposition.