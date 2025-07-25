Guwahati: A towering 13-foot bronze bust of the legendary Bhupen Hazarika, weighing nearly 4,000 kg, is nearing completion and is set to be unveiled in September 2025 as part of his birth centenary celebrations.

The statue is being installed near the Patacharkuchi police station on the banks of the Kaldia River in Assam’s Bajali district. It is a tribute by Pragjyoti Club Patacharkuchi — one of the region’s oldest and most respected social organisations.

This initiative aligns with recent resolutions passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly to honour Hazarika’s legacy. Now in its 37th year, Pragjyoti Club has taken a leading role in this tribute.

The club has also constructed a modern three-storey building named Bhupen Hazarika Bhawan, which adds to the area’s beauty and serves multiple community purposes.

As part of its broader social service, the club has provided financial aid worth Rs 10.65 lakh to 323 underprivileged individuals through its Pragjyoti Aid Fund. It has also spent Rs 27.22 lakh on grants, materials, and the organisation of 36 events or institutional projects.

Additional contributions include Rs 29 lakh for a community hall at Patacharkuchi Durga Mandir, Rs 3 lakh for a water project at Shiv Durga Dham, Rs 2 lakh for the construction of the Sariha Chakla graveyard road, and Rs 70,000 to create a flower garden called “Amar Bajali, Amar Phuloni” along the national highway.

The bronze statue, set to be the largest in Assam and the Northeast, is nearing completion. It has been crafted by a team of 7–8 artists under the guidance of renowned sculptor Muktar Mallik.

The model, designed by Alakesh Parashar from Tezpur, took nearly a year to complete. The bronze casting was carried out over 15 months in Bolpur, Shantiniketan, by a noted artist. Only a few final touches remain, especially around the altar.

Several notable figures from Assam have already visited the statue site, including musician Kamal Katki, singer Manisha Hazarika, Sadananda Gogoi, Sangeeta Kakati, Mousumi Chaharia, writer Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury, and Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. All praised the effort and expressed happiness at the tribute.

The entire campus housing the bust has been named Sudha-Tirtha, a name suggested by Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury. The Chief Minister of Assam has approved the unveiling ceremony, with the final date to be announced soon.

Once inaugurated, the statue is expected to become a major cultural landmark and tourist attraction, celebrating the legacy of one of Assam’s most beloved icons.