Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, announced a series of significant decisions, including extensive land allotments for infrastructure and community projects, along with key amendments to local governance rules and autonomous council acts.

The State Cabinet has sanctioned the allotment of government land for 942 infrastructure projects across 11 urban districts, falling under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

These projects are distributed as follows: Kamrup (3), Nalbari (14), Barpeta (170), Bongaigaon (152), Tinsukia (21), Sonitpur (10), Lakhimpur (175), Dhemaji (207), Biswanath (29), Bajali (21), and Dhubri (140).

In a further move, the Cabinet also approved the allotment and subsequent settlement of government land to 1,977 non-government educational, religious, and socio-cultural institutions across 12 districts, also under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

The distribution of these proposals includes: Goalpara (122), Kamrup (183), Charaideo (242), Tinsukia (252), Dibrugarh (43), Hailakandi (4), Biswanath (261), Bajali (6), Nalbari (233), Barpeta (296), Dhemaji (182), and Lakhimpur (153).

To promote equitable representation, the State Cabinet has approved amendments to certain provisions of the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995.

The amendments propose determining the reservation of the offices of President and Vice President of Zilla Parishads for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women through lottery and rotation.

The process will exclude Zilla Parishads that have already reserved these offices for SC and ST through lottery and rotation.

Officials will conduct the lottery in a public and transparent manner, with representatives from political parties, administrative officials, and all concerned stakeholders present, to ensure equitable opportunities for all Zilla Parishad constituencies with SC and ST representation.

Additionally, the State Cabinet has given its assent to the Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which aims to amend the Preamble and key provisions of the Moran Autonomous Council Act, 2020, for effective governance and the upliftment of the Moran community.

Similarly, the Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, received approval to amend the Matak Autonomous Council Act, 2020, for the development of the Matak community.