Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a series of upcoming air connectivity enhancements across the state, following a recent meeting with the leadership of IndiGo Airlines in New Delhi.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said he had urged IndiGo to strengthen flight connectivity to key locations in Assam, particularly Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur. IndiGo also responded positively to the proposal, sharing a series of new and restructured flight plans.

“I’m pleased to share that IndiGo has responded positively,” the Chief Minister wrote, listing several new developments that will take effect soon.

Among the major updates:

1. Delhi–Dibrugarh via Guwahati: The existing Delhi–Dibrugarh flight will now include a stopover at Guwahati, providing early morning connectivity between the two major cities of Assam.

2. Guwahati–Silchar Morning Service: Addressing long-standing passenger demand, IndiGo will restructure its current schedule to introduce a new morning flight between Guwahati and Silchar.

3. Guwahati–Navi Mumbai Route: A new direct service connecting Guwahati and Navi Mumbai will begin operations as part of IndiGo’s Winter 2025–26 schedule.

4. Lilabari Operations Under Review: IndiGo has agreed to evaluate the feasibility of scheduled commercial flights from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur.

These developments come in addition to the previously announced direct Delhi–Jorhat flight, which is expected to further ease travel in the region.

Sarma also expressed his appreciation for IndiGo’s prompt and positive response. “These additions mark a significant step forward in improving Assam’s air connectivity,” he said, adding that he looked forward to the airline’s continued efforts in serving the state’s growing travel demands.