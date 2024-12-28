Guwahati: At least four people were reportedly killed after drying contaminated water in Cachar, Assam.

The outbreak of waterborne diseases was reported from the Bhakatpur, Kathal Road in Cachar’s Silchar, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives and hospitalising over 20 others.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The contaminated drinking water, supplied under the Bhakatpur Water Project, is suspected to be the source of the outbreak.

Also Read: Assam STF apprehends wanted fundamentalist in Dhubri

According to reports, the outbreak began a week ago, with residents of Sector 4 in Bhakatpur experiencing a sudden surge in diarrheal diseases.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite medical intervention, four individuals – Shankar Dutta (40), Sharif Uddin (35), Putul Mia (65), and Saidur Barbhuiya (60) – succumbed to the disease.

Also Read: Assam: Elderly woman shopkeeper stabbed in Dibrugarh, fighting for life

Locals pointed to the contaminated drinking water as the primary cause of the outbreak.

Officials, following the incident, have collected water samples from the Bhakatpur Water Project and nearby households for testing.

In response to the crisis, a medical camp has been set up to provide relief, and the health department is closely monitoring the situation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the contaminated water has led to a widespread outbreak of diarrhoea and related illnesses.