Guwahati: In a transformative step toward sustainable urban development, the Digboi Municipal Board on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art fecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) worth Rs 1.09 crore.

“This plant is not just about waste treatment it is about revolutionizing agriculture and protecting our environment,” Digboi MLA Suren Phukan said after the inauguration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The facility, designed with advanced technological processes, will convert human waste into organic manure, significantly reducing environmental hazards while simultaneously supporting local agriculture.

The initiative ensures that human waste will no longer be discharged into open areas or water bodies.

Also Read: PM Modi to visit Assam on September 13–14, launch Rs 18,000 crore projects

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Instead, through modern scientific treatment, it will be converted into usable bio-fertilizer. Alongside this, the plant will extract usable liquid waste that can also be applied in farming.

Officials emphasized that the collection of fecal sludge from households will be managed by the municipality at a minimal cost, ensuring both efficiency and affordability for residents.

Legislator Suren Phukan, who presided over the inauguration, lauded the project as a bold step toward eco-friendly urban management, aligning Digboi with practices already implemented in more developed regions.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Tinsukia Additional Commissioner Mirzana Hussain, DMA Director Tonkeswar Das, Digboi Municipal Board Chairman Sudip Dutta Choudhury, Tinsukia Municipal Chairman Pulak Chetia, Makum Municipal Chairperson Archana Saikia, Executive Officer Aniruddha Bora, Deputy Chairperson Dimpi Sonowal, and social activist Sriti Das, along with enthusiastic local residents.

The Digboi FSTP is expected to set a model for other municipalities in Assam, balancing urban sanitation needs with the growing demand for organic farming inputs, thereby charting a progressive path toward sustainable development.