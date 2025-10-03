Dibrugarh: As part of the Durga Puja celebrations, the Amolapatty Rajohuwa Namghar Puja Committee once again upheld its tradition of recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to society by awarding the prestigious “Dibrugarh Gaurav” award.

This year, the honor was given to Dr. Bhabani Prasad Chaliha, a respected educationist, cultural activist, and social worker, for his lifelong work in education and culture.

Dr. Chaliha has spent the past 31 years promoting education, and his involvement in theatre for over 19 years has greatly enriched the cultural life of Dibrugarh.

A five-member jury appointed by the Puja Committee selected the awardee.

The award was presented at a special event on Durga Puja Dashami, which was attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and hundreds of people.

While honoring Dr. Chaliha, the committee praised his dedicated work as a teacher, cultural worker, and social contributor, saying his efforts serve as an inspiration for future generations.

The Puja Samiti expressed that this award aims to motivate individuals who selflessly work for the improvement of society.