Guwahati: A massive herd of elephants has brought ferry operations between Jorhat and Majuli in Assam to a standstill, as the animals blocked the river route, leaving passengers stranded and services suspended since Thursday.

The ferry service between Assam’s Nimatighat in Jorhat and Kamalabari ghat in Majuli is a crucial transport lifeline.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With no bridge or road connecting Majuli to the mainland, residents rely heavily on this waterway for travel and goods transport.

Eyewitnesses reported that more than 100 elephants, including calves, have been moving along the riverbanks and even near anchored ferries, forcing operators to halt journeys mid-river for safety.

“We were en route from Kamalabari to Nimatighat when a large group of elephants suddenly appeared in the river,” a passenger recounted. “Some moved toward Majuli, others wandered toward the chaporis (sandbars). Ferry operators had no choice but to stop. It’s been happening since yesterday. We’ve urged the forest department to increase surveillance in the area because passengers are worried about their safety.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The elephants on Friday morning returned to the river’s edge, prompting further delays and concern among commuters. Some ferries remained stuck midstream as both operators and passengers waited for the herd to disperse.

Local residents and ferry users have called on the Majuli district administration and the forest department to take swift action to clear the ferry route.

They fear that if authorities delay intervention, disruptions will continue, affecting daily travel and putting both humans and wildlife at risk.

Although forest officials have been informed, they have not yet released an official statement regarding the steps they plan to take to manage or relocate the elephants away from the ferry corridor.