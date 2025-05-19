Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh police have detained former General Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Sankarjyoti Baruah, in connection with the alleged physical assault of petrol pump workers in Duliajan on Sunday.

According to reports, Sankarjyoti Baruah has allegedly assaulted a petrol pump worker in Duliajan.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of police Rakesh Reddy confirmed the detention of Shankarjyoti for further investigation.

Police first took Baruah to a local medical facility for a routine health check-up, as per standard procedure, before bringing him to the Duliajan Police Station.

The police have not released further details about the altercation or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Authorities stated that they are in the initial stages of the investigation and will take appropriate legal action based on the findings.

Last year, Shankar Jyoti Baruah resigned as the General Secretary of the AASU amid controversy surrounding his personal life and allegations of sexual harassment.

After that, Baruah announced his resignation via Facebook on citing a recent dispute involving his relationship with a law student as the catalyst for his decision.