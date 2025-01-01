Assam: Guwahati gets new 56 new AC buses, ISBT on New Year

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) and 56 electric buses for Guwahati on New Year.

The terminal is equipped with modern facilities, including a waiting room, a dedicated space for lactating mothers, and food stalls.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To enhance the passenger experience, the terminal will offer night bus services and a guest house for overnight stays.

Also Read: Assam: Three injured in head-on vehicle collision in Hojai

Additionally, 56 new electric buses were launched in Guwahati today, operating on new routes finalized in consultation with the district administration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will monitor these buses to ensure seamless operations, officials said.

Also Read: Assam: One arrested by STF for drug peddling in Guwahati

With the new buses, the fleet will increase to 256 in Guwahati.

Apart from the transportation, the much-awaited Paltan Bazar footbridge was also inaugurated by the CM.

The footbridge is built at a cost of Rs 17 crore and is expected to help pedestrians moving in and out of the Guwahati Railway Station move seamlessly.