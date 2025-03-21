Udalguri: A mob in Rowta, Udalguri district in Assam, allegedly brutally assaulted a young man suspected of theft, and he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place in Kathalbari village on March 13. According to sources, three individuals from Kathalbari village attacked 24-year-old Lalmohan Roy, suspecting him of stealing betel nuts.

The accused allegedly tied his hands and legs before subjecting him to a severe physical assault.

After the incident, police arrived at the scene and took Lalmohan Roy to Rowta Police Station.

Later, he was taken to Rowta Model Hospital for medical examination.

As his condition deteriorated, they referred him to Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for advanced treatment.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on March 20 at TMCH.

Following the incident, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) strongly condemned the police’s inaction and questioned why the authorities had not arrested the accused even 24 hours after the victim’s death.

AKRSU’s central president, Atul Barman, criticized the authorities for their negligence and demanded immediate arrests of those responsible for the brutal assault.

Before his death, Lalmohan Roy reportedly identified three individuals as his attackers.

His family has already lodged an FIR at Rowta Police Station.

However, the lack of police action has triggered outrage among AKRSU leaders and local residents.

AKRSU has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the police, urging them to apprehend the accused without delay.

The organization has also threatened to block National Highway 15 if the perpetrators are not brought to justice within the given time frame.