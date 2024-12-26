Guwahati: A leopard sighting on the under-construction bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati in Assam has triggered widespread panic among workers and locals since Wednesday.

The sudden appearance of the big cat sent workers at the construction site into a state of fear and confusion.

One worker, Uday Ghosh from West Bengal, was reportedly attacked by the leopard and sustained injuries.

He is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital, reports stated.

Following the incident, several workers fled the scene in panic, halting work on the bridge.

Responding to the situation, Forest Department and local police arrived at the scene to secure the area and ensure public safety.

Efforts are currently underway to trace and rescue he leopard so that no unwanted incidents take place in the area.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that another leopard may have been spotted in the same area, with some workers speculating that the big cats may have crossed the Brahmaputra River to reach the bridge.

The forest department is currently trying to confirm the claims of multiple leopard sightings in the area.