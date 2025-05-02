Assam Police admit card 2025: When & how to download?

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will release Assam Police admit card for the Oral/Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, and other selection rounds for Constable posts on May 5, 2025.

Recently, SLPRB announced the results for these posts, and candidates who cleared the written exam are now eligible to appear in the next stages.

The selection events, including the Oral/Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, Practical Test, and Swimming & Boating, will be held from May 14 to 16, 2025, depending on post-specific requirements.

Shortlisted candidates can download their hall tickets from the official SLPRB website: https://slprbassam.in.

How to Download Assam Police Admit Card 2025

To access the admit card, candidates will need their Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth. Follow these steps:

Visit the official website: https://slprbassam.in

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials as required.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Details to Check on Your Admit Card

After downloading, carefully review the admit card for the following details:

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Photograph

Signature

Examination Venue

Date & Time of Examination

Roll Number

If you find any discrepancies, contact the SLPRB authorities immediately for corrections.