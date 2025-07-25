Guwahati: Amid widespread proclamations of women’s empowerment in Assam’s bureaucracy, the tragic suicide of Assistant Engineer Joshita Das has rattled the Public Works Department (PWD), sparking a storm of allegations, arrests, and public outrage.

Meanwhile, the inspection team prima facie found no irregularities.

On Thursday, following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive, a five-member inspection team from the Public Works Department (PWD), led by Assistant Chief Engineer Mohan Das, visited the under-construction stadium site in Bongaigaon for a preliminary assessment.

Moreover, what began as a shocking case of an alleged suicide has now evolved into a major controversy that casts serious doubts on departmental transparency and the state’s infrastructure ethics.

Joshita Das, a young and promising engineer posted in Bongaigaon, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Her suicide note, reportedly recovered from the scene, pointed to intense mental harassment and unethical practices within the PWD, allegedly involving senior officials and contractors.

Reacting swiftly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the PWD to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter, particularly focusing on alleged financial irregularities in the under-construction stadium project in Bongaigaon.

Assistant Chief Engineer Mahendra Mohan Das led a five-member technical inspection team that the authorities dispatched to the construction site for an on-ground review.

However, the PWD team raised eyebrows by concluding that they found no irregularities.

The report claimed that materials and construction processes complied with all standard norms—a statement that now stands in sharp contrast to the claims made by Joshita’s family.

Joshita’s mother, visibly distraught, challenged the PWD’s report and demanded an impartial inquiry. She revealed that Joshita had informed her about serious violations at the construction site—specifically, the usage of 8 mm iron rods instead of the prescribed 12 mm, thereby compromising structural safety.

Her mother said, “She worried not just about corruption but also that speaking up could end her career,” adding that her daughter had also faced prolonged mental harassment at the workplace.

In a dramatic turn, Bongaigaon Police arrested Executive Engineer Dinesh Sharma under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Section 108/3[5]), citing his involvement in the case.

Police also took SDO Aminul Islam into custody. Authorities have registered the case under Case No. 188/25.

Public anger is mounting as multiple local organizations link contractor Rudra Pathak directly to the alleged corruption, and Joshita reportedly named him.

Why Pathak has not been questioned or arrested has become a flashpoint for civil society. Locals and many unions have been demanding his immediate arrest and an unbiased probe free from departmental shielding.

Even as arrests proceed, critics are raising serious questions about the credibility of the PWD’s internal investigation.

Activists and RTI crusaders claim that senior officials may be working to bury evidence and manipulate technical reports to protect their own.

“This is not just a case of suicide, it’s a case of murder by systemic rot. If a woman engineer can’t raise her voice against corruption, what empowerment are we even talking about?” asked a women’s rights activist during a candlelight vigil in Guwahati.

The suicide has triggered a wave of public unrest. Protests have erupted across Bongaigaon, with several organisations demanding a CBI probe into the PWD’s working culture and the alleged nexus between contractors and senior officials. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Assam Engineering Forum have both issued statements demanding justice for Joshita Das.

Meanwhile, the State Women’s Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and is preparing to summon top PWD officials for questioning.

The Joshita Das case has quickly escalated beyond a personal tragedy. It now represents a broader reckoning with governance, transparency, and the state’s real commitment to empowering women professionals in bureaucratic and technical fields.

As more layers of the scandal unfold, the public waits with bated breath for the government to deliver not just justice for Joshita, but accountability from the very system that may have failed her.