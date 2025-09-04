Guwahati: A rare melanistic leopard was spotted at Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve on Thursday, exciting wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists across Assam.

The sighting was shared on social media by wildlife enthusiast Bulbul Nath, with the photograph credited to Kanchan, earning widespread appreciation for capturing the elusive “black panther” of Assam.

Scientifically known as Panthera pardus fusca, the melanistic leopard is not a separate species but a leopard with an excess of melanin, giving its coat a dark, black appearance.

In India, leopards are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, placing them alongside tigers and elephants and ensuring the highest level of protection against poaching and habitat loss.

Sightings of melanistic leopards in Assam are extremely rare, with only a few reported in Manas, Kaziranga, and Pakke-Nameri landscapes. Due to their elusive nature, exact population numbers remain uncertain, though conservationists estimate only a handful survive in the wild.

Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, spans over 950 sq. km across Assam’s Baksa, Chirang, and Kokrajhar districts and borders Bhutan. The park is known for its rich biodiversity, including tigers, elephants, and golden langurs.