Guwahati: Commuters panicked Sunday morning when MV Indra, carrying 40 passengers and 18 motorcycles from Afolamukh Ghat to Nimatighat, veered into a bridge pillar under construction on the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Majuli.

According to Inland Water Transport (IWT) officials, a powerful river current pushed the ferry off course, forcing its rear end into the pillar around 9.30 am.

The collision caused several two-wheelers to topple inside the vessel, but luckily, neither passengers nor crew suffered injuries.

An IWT officer explained, “MV Indra left Afolamukh Ghat with 40 passengers and 18 bikes. The current near the bridge grabbed the ferry and slammed its rear into the pillar, toppling some vehicles, but thankfully, everyone is safe.”

Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) quickly stabilized the ferry and escorted it safely to Nimatighat.

This incident followed another scare on Saturday, when the passenger ferry PL Digaru, carrying about 45 people and multiple vehicles from Nimatighat to Kamalabari Ghat, became stuck on a Brahmaputra sandbar. Passengers faced a tense wait of nearly 40 minutes before they could continue.