Assam: Uncontrolled gas leak at OIL's Nagajan well sparks major concern

Digboi: A crude Oil and natural gas leak occurred following a powerful burst at the Nagajan oilfield at Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday evening, causing great concern among the local residents.

The uncontrolled outflow created an alarming situation in the area, sparking a sensation among the nearby villagers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A similar hazardous incident involving the leakage of gas had occurred earlier on March 9, 2025, at the same Well No. 309 of Oil India Limited’s (OIL) Nagajan field.

Sources reported that Well No. 309 of OIL’s Nagajan oilfield, which Oil India Limited manages in Duliajan, experienced an oil leakage.

Meanwhile, in response, an emergency response team, including the fire crew of Oil India Limited (OIL), arrived at the site and was striving hard to bring the situation under control at the time of filling the report.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Fire tenders from various organisations, including the OIL, AOD Refinery, Assam Gas Company, and others, have reached the site to contain the situation.

Senior officials from OIL, along with technical staff, have also reached the site to conduct an on-site assessment, deploying Firefighting teams and security personnel as a precautionary measure.

The sudden and accelerated discharge of oil and gas from the crude oil and gas wells in oilfields has raised pertinent questions on the effectiveness of the management of the oilfields.

Notably, factors like poor maintenance of the corroded pipelines, equipment failures, over pressures, wear and tear and human errors if not attended seriously and regularly might led to a larger scale disaster resembling the Baghjan Oil Field Tragedy occurred earlier in May 2020 also known as longest -running oil field fires in Assam which had lasted for several months.

Moreover, the uncontrollable flow of gas continues as of the time of this report.