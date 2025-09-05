Guwahati: Filmmaker Arunjit Borah’s latest film Goodbye Guruji has earned an official selection at the Festival Gange Sur Seine in Paris, France, where it will make its global premiere next month.

Starring Partha Pratim Hazarika and Aimee Barua in the lead roles, Goodbye Guruji tells a heartfelt story of transformation through education and perseverance.

The film follows Prayash Saikia, affectionately known as “Guruji”, a young, dedicated teacher who introduces innovative teaching methods to re-engage students at Kinkinia Primary School and restore education as the cornerstone of the community.

It skillfully interweaves the mythological tale of Kansa Badh from Assam’s 500-year-old Bhaona theatre tradition, reflecting Guruji’s challenges and victories, while reinforcing the timeless message of good triumphing over adversity.

Expressing his delight over the selection, writer and director Arunjit Borah said, “Goodbye Guruji is a heartfelt exploration of the transformative power of education and creative teaching. I believe perseverance, innovation, and empathy can break down barriers in learning. This film pays tribute to those who dare to think differently and inspire us to strive for a better future.”

Explaining the festival’s decision, Chayan Sarkar, president of Gange Sur Seine, Paris, said, “Arunjit Borah is a powerful filmmaker who frequently tackles serious themes against simple, grounded backdrops. We previously screened his short film Zibah, which received an overwhelmingly positive response in Paris. Goodbye Guruji offers a visual feast—profound yet subtle in its storytelling. The film captures the strength and resilience of a humble village teacher who transforms an entire community. By blending rural Assam with the ancient folk theatre of Bhaona, the director creates a mystical, surreal cinematic experience.”

Set for release next year, Goodbye Guruji also features Rupjyoti Mahanta, Rupkumar Borah, Naba Mahanta, and Anyun Kashyap in prominent roles.

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) has produced the film in association with Cinecraft Productions, with support from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

Sanjeev Tiwari wrote the original story, while Arunjit Borah and Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap co-wrote the screenplay. Kashyap also serves as the associate director.

Asutosh Kashyap handled the cinematography, Arup Dutta led the art direction, Panku Hazarika designed the makeup, and Hadwit Baglari worked as the DI colourist.

Meanwhile, Tarali Sarma composed the music, with Debajit Gayan managing sound design and RR mixing. Rantu Chetia edited the film, Chinmay Dutta served as chief assistant director, Prithul Kumar produced it, and Vivek Agarwal of Cinecraft Productions co-produced the project.