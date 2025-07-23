Guwahati: The ambitious construction of the Guwahati Gateway Ghat terminal, touted as India’s first modern river ferry terminal on the Brahmaputra, is facing significant backlash over its alleged negative impact on the river’s ecological balance.

Located at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, the project is accused of obstructing the Brahmaputra’s natural flow and intensifying erosion along its banks.

Sources close to the project allege that construction has extended more than 200 meters from the riverbank, directly impeding the natural water movement. This has led to widespread concern among locals, ferry pilots, and boatmen, many of whom have generations of experience navigating the Brahmaputra and report noticeable shifts in the river’s dynamics.

They said that the construction has intensified erosion along the riverbanks of Brahmaputra.

“This terminal is being handled under expert supervision, we are unaware of when it happened. We are witnessing soil erosion since last year. I would not entirely agree that the soil erosion is happening after the terminal is build, as it aims to ease public travel. Nevertheless, problem can be seen only after the inauguration, before that we cannot say anything. This matter should be the concern of the government and not us”, says P Pathak, Sectional Assistant (IC), when asked about his view on the environmental complexities emerging since the ferry ghat has been constructed.

A boatsmen, who regularly navigates in the area told Northeast Now requesting anonymity, “50 feet of hole had been dug during construction and the concrete holding the terminal pushes the river towards the shore, causing the crack on the banks”.

Expert Warnings and Project Oversight

A retired top official from the Brahmaputra Board, speaking anonymously, emphasized the critical importance of maintaining the river’s natural flow. “The pathway should not be occupied,” the official stated. “If it is, it may affect the river in the area, including causing erosion.” He further cautioned against undertaking such large-scale projects without thorough preliminary studies and models to assess their potential impact. “Whatever work is undertaken, it should be done with utmost caution. Otherwise, Brahmaputra may play havoc.”

Mirza Zulfiqur Rahman, an expert in infrastructure and development policy, echoed these concerns, highlighting the risks associated with rapid development driven by time-bound government funding. “Rapid execution, if not backed by proper pre-feasibility studies and testing, can turn a public asset into a long-term liability,” Rahman warned.

He stressed the importance of comprehensive soil testing, load analysis, and other technical assessments, noting that neglecting these could lead to future repair and maintenance costs far exceeding the initial investment, potentially rendering the structure unusable.

Environmental Impact and Unanswered Questions

The Guwahati Gateway Ghat project, managed by the Assam Inland Water Transport Department and funded by the World Bank as part of the Assam Inland Water Transport Project, was designed to streamline travel and freight movement across the Brahmaputra.

However, the very river it aims to harness now appears to be reacting adversely to the changes.

A stark indicator of ground instability, possibly due to altered water dynamics and pressure from the new infrastructure, is the reported formation of cracks in the soil.

Coupled with disturbances to the river’s natural sedimentation processes (the depositing and carrying away of silt), there are heightened risks of floods in the city. Environmental experts suggest that if these issues persist, the terminal, intended for year-round operation, could become dysfunctional during critical periods, undermining its core purpose.

While initial Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies were conducted for the project, the current concerns underscore the need for continuous monitoring and adaptive management.

Although Phase 1 and 2 EIA reports indicated minimal negative impacts, the Phase 3 report reportedly raised potential environmental concerns and threats to aquatic life, including the critically endangered Gangetic Dolphins.

Experts emphasize that the rapid execution of large-scale infrastructure projects without robust pre-feasibility studies, soil testing, and load analysis can transform public assets into long-term liabilities.

Alleged Non-Compliance and Lack of Transparency

As per the Environment Management Plan (EMP) outlined in the Draft EIA report published by the Assam Inland Water Transportation Society, the project was required to ensure the contractor prepared site-specific EMPs, including an Emergency Response Plan, Oil Spill Contingency Plan, Workers Health and Safety Plan, and Environmental Pollution Abatement and Mitigation Measures Plan. The EMP also stipulated “Regular and effective monitoring of environmental quality parameters as indicated in this EIA report.”

However, such crucial measures were allegedly not undertaken by the project construction company. When Northeast Now attempted to verify these claims and visit the project site, reporters were barred entry by security personnel guarding the area.

This lack of transparency further fuels concerns about the project’s environmental integrity and adherence to stipulated guidelines.

Assam Inland Water Transport Department officials were not available for comments despite repeated attempts.