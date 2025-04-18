Guwahati: A vibrant cultural event recently commemorated the 72nd birth anniversary of the esteemed late music director and sound recordist, Bhupen Uzir, at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Organised by the Bhupen Uzir Smriti Raksha Samiti in collaboration with the Assam government’s Directorate of Cultural Affairs, the evening resonated with unity and a shared love for music.

The musical soiree, aptly titled “Hiya Bhora Xubhokamonare” (With a Heartful of Good Wishes), brought together a diverse gathering of artistes and fans who were captivated by renditions of Uzir’s timeless melodies. His unparalleled contributions continue to enrich the Assamese music landscape.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Bhupen Uzir Suwaroni Shilpo Sadhana Award to four distinguished artistes for their significant contributions to instrumental music and sound recording in Assam.

The awardees were guitarist Sourabh Kumar Das, violinist and guitarist Dilip Rasaily, saxophonist Pitambar Tamuly, and recordist Satish Chauhan.

Adding another layer to the celebration, the winners of an online competition featuring interpretations of Bhupen Uzir’s works were also announced and felicitated.

In the under-14 ‘A’ category, Jigyasa Kashyap secured the first prize, followed by Pragya Konwar and Shruti Madhujya.

The ‘B’ category (over 14 years) saw Taneesha Saikia claim the top spot, with Ratan Konwar and Junak Nibir Kashyap taking the second and third positions, respectively. Each winner received a cash award, certificate, and trophy.

The event commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by prominent figures including Noni Devi, Ramen Choudhury, Samar Hazarika, Anupam Choudhury, and Manisha Hazarika.

The celebration drew a notable audience of celebrities and music enthusiasts, including Uzir’s childhood friends Bijoy Bordoloi, Bijoy Das, Prakash Baruah, and Pratap Goswami.

Also in attendance were celebrated artistes such as Syed Sadulla, Sandhya Menon, Manisha Hazarika, Pulok Banerjee, Malabika Bora, Diganta Bharati, Manash Hazarika, and actors Pranjal Saikia and Kapil Bora.

The evening featured captivating performances of Bhupen Uzir’s songs by a host of talented vocalists, including Shashwati Phukan, Queen Hazarika, Mausumi Saharia, Pranamika Goswami, Sarmistha Chakravorty, Sanskrita Malakar, Satyasandha Hazarika, Pritishmita Uzir Khanuja, Kritika Uzir Sarma, Vidya Sagar, Chandan Das, Jeebendra Mohan Devsarma, Padmanav Bordoloi, Nilotpal Gayan, and Sharat Raag.

A special moment was the unveiling of a new song, ‘Smritir Avesh’ (The Feeling of Memory), featuring the vocals of Shanta Uzir, lyrics by Manjula Hazarika, and music by Sourav Mahanta, which added to the event’s grandeur.

The commemorative evening concluded with a collaborative instrumental performance by esteemed musicians including Jayanta Gogoi, Dr. Mrinal Das, Tapan Das, and Deep Rajbangshi.