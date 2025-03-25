Guwahati: Neeraj Pandey’s web series, “Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,” currently streaming on OTT platforms, is facing severe criticism for allegedly using the melody of the beloved Assamese song “O Moina Kon Bidhatai Sajile” without proper attribution.

The song “Moina,” featured in the series’ fourth episode, bears a striking resemblance to the classic track from the 1969 Assamese blockbuster “Dr. Bezbarua,” directed by Brajen Barua.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The web series does not indicate whether permission was obtained for the melody’s use, raising serious concerns about potential unauthorized appropriation. Film critic Utpal Datta has strongly condemned the alleged plagiarism, demanding that the creators acknowledge the original source.

“This is a blatant act of disrespect towards the artists. It is unacceptable for a celebrated writer-director like Neeraj Pandey to use such an iconic Assamese melody without giving due credit. These actions undermine the contributions of pioneering regional artists and disregard the rich legacy of Assamese cinema,” Datta said.

Datta emphasized the cultural significance of “Dr. Bezbarua,” describing it as a milestone in Assamese film history. “The film’s music has been deeply cherished for decades. To lift a tune from it without acknowledgement is an insult to its creators,” he added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While music director Jeet Ganguli has remained silent on the controversy, background music director Sanjay Chowdhury informed Datta that he was unaware of the issue.

Datta is now urging film, television, and music unions to demand corrective action from the “Khakee: The Bengal Chapter” producers.

“This is not the first instance of Assamese music being appropriated without acknowledgment,” Datta pointed out.

“Even the legendary composer Naushad was once accused of borrowing a tune from Assamese musician Yogesh Bharali. Such practices must cease, and we must collectively protest to ensure regional artists receive the recognition they rightfully deserve,” he said.

“The creators of ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ must acknowledge the original song and its composer. This is about preserving the integrity of our musical heritage,” Dutta added.

As the controversy gains momentum, it remains to be seen whether the show’s producers will address the demands for proper attribution.

In the meantime, the renewed attention to “O Moina Kon Bidhatai Sajile” has rekindled public interest in “Dr. Bezbarua,” reminding audiences of the enduring beauty of Assamese cinema and music.