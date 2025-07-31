Guwahati: A three-day teacher training programme, organised under the aegis of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam, concluded successfully at Shrimanta Sankar Academy, Dispur, on Tuesday.

Held from July 28 to July 30, 2025, the training focused on equipping educators with contemporary pedagogical practices in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The inaugural ceremony, held on July 28, was attended by several distinguished educationists. Nirada Devi, Director of SCERT Assam, presided over the event as the Chief Guest and highlighted the importance of continuous professional development for teachers.

Other dignitaries included K K Choudhury, Controller of Examinations at GCU; Jugal Chandra Borah, Principal of Faculty Higher Secondary School; and Geeta Dutta Baruah, Principal of Shrimanta Sankar Academy, who welcomed the attendees and emphasized collaborative learning.

Approximately 200 teachers from prominent schools in Guwahati took part in the programme. Participating institutions included Sarla Birla Gyan Jyoti, Delhi Public School Khanapara, Guwahati Public School, The Down Town School, Modern Public Academy Pakarkona, St. Joseph’s School Azara, and host institution Shrimanta Sankar Academy, among others.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The training covered a wide array of subjects over three days. The first day addressed foundational topics such as Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

These sessions were facilitated by Raj Kiran Doley, Senior Lecturer, DIET Biswanath; Bandana Duari, Retired Joint Director, SCERT Assam; and Barnali Barman, Lecturer, SCERT Assam.

On the second day, the focus shifted to Competency-Based Assessment, Gender Sensitivity in Schools, and ICT Integration in Education. Resource persons included L K Das, Retired Joint Director, SCERT Assam; Hemshikha Talukdar, Lecturer, SCERT Assam; and Bhanu Deka, Senior Lecturer, DIET Dhubri.

The final day explored topics related to holistic student development, including Life Skills Education, Happy Classroom Concepts, School Health and Wellness, Art-Integrated Pedagogy, and Sports-Integrated Pedagogy.

The sessions were conducted by Manju Phukan, Joint Director, SCERT Assam; Krishna Devi Bonia, Lecturer, IASE Guwahati; Manash Pratim Sharma, Lecturer, SCERT Assam; and Smti. Sanam Khan, Lecturer, DIET Nagaon.

Throughout the programme, participants engaged in group discussions, interactive exercises, and reflection sessions. Teachers expressed appreciation for the content and the expertise of the resource persons. Organisers noted that the sessions were designed to be practical, relevant, and aligned with current educational reforms.

The programme was anchored by Pranamica Goswami, PGT English, Shrimanta Sankar Academy, who ensured smooth coordination of the event.

Participants and organisers alike acknowledged the value of such training programmes in supporting the professional growth of teachers and enhancing the quality of education across Assam.